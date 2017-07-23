Love trumps hate in the land of the tolerant left. Their War on Women is showing again. But of course, if you’re conservative, you’re not a real woman, just like you wouldn’t really be black if you were.

Via Daily Caller:

Twitter isn’t a barroom, but sometimes it feels that way.

On Friday afternoon, as Sarah Huckabee Sanders was stepping into her new role as White House Press Secretary from her deputy role, The Daily Beast‘s culture writer was busy firing off what many might see as a gratuitous bashing of Sanders’ appearance.

He essentially called her a transvestite.

Too far?

Would he have said this of a liberal female spokeswoman?

The “culture writer” is Ira Madison III, who works for The Daily Beast. His previous employment haunts include MTV News, New York Mag and BuzzFeed.

Keep reading…