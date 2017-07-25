Charlotte is a sanctuary city.

Via Charlotte Observer:

The 20-year-old man accused of starting a fire that left 130 Charlotteans homeless this week is an undocumented immigrant and will likely be deported no matter the outcome of his trial for arson and attempted murder.

Jesus Reyes Lopez is a Mexican citizen and is wanted by U.S. Immigration and Customers Enforcement for being in the country illegally, the Mecklenburg County sheriff’s office said. If he is released from custody , he will immediately be taken into custody by ICE agents. He remained in Mecklenburg County Jail Friday morning.

Lopez was arrested Thursday in connection with the fire, and faces two counts of attempted murder, arson and damage to property by use of an incendiary device charges. He made his first court appearance Thursday and was appointed an attorney. His bond hearing will be Aug. 2, court officials said.

Police believe Lopez intentionally set the fire Monday morning at the Woodscape apartments on Farm Pond Lane. Fire investigators say 40 apartments were damaged by the fire and it left 130 people homeless.

Sources told TV station WSOC that Lopez was targeting an ex girlfriend as an act of revenge and that the fire got out of control.

