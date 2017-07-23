Freed after one week. Update to this story.

Via Helena IR:

University of Montana student Guthrie McLean has been freed from detention in China, Sen. Steve Daines announced Sunday afternoon.

McLean was arrested a week ago after he shoved a taxi driver who roughed up his mother, who is hearing impaired, in a dispute over a fare. The driver claimed his knee was injured in the fall.

His mother, Jennifer McLean, had said police were demanding compensation for the cab driver before releasing her son.

The 25-year-old UM senior was visiting his mother, who lives and teaches in China, when he was arrested in Zhengzhou in Henan Province.

“I am thrilled to report that we just received an email from Guthrie McLean’s mother that ‘prayers answered. Guthrie is home,”’ Daines said.

Daines, who worked in China, spent the weekend talking with both the Chinese and U.S. embassies, the Chinese government and local officials, his office said.

