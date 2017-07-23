Sometimes people are real scum. How to you not only destroy flags but hurt a blind man?

Via Fox News:

A 92-year-old legally blind veteran was attacked last week by a group trying to vandalize flags at his Texas home.

Last week, Howard Banks, of Kaufman, said he heard noises coming from near the flagpole in his front yard so he walked outside.

“I try to salute my flag every morning,” he told KDFW/Fox 4 News. “I come out, hold on to my railing and salute my flag.”

Someone then pushed Banks from behind, causing him to fall to the ground. Others later found Banks on the ground, helped him up and called the police. Thankfully, he suffered only minor injuries.

