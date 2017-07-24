Update to this story.

Via Washington Examiner:

An organization representing top state election officials is complaining it’s being kept in the dark by the federal government after a new report showed the Obama administration was quietly making extensive plans — including the possibility of deploying armed troops — in the case of an election day cyberattack or last-minute propaganda efforts from Russia.[…]

The National Association of Secretaries of State, a nonpartisan group that encourages cooperation and information sharing between the top voting officials of the states, said they had no idea the administration was making such plans, which shows a continued lack of communication.

“Time and time again, state election officials who hold the constitutional authority to oversee the voting process have been left wondering why our federal leaders are being so opaque about their plans to help secure elections from foreign nation-state threats,” said Kay Stimson, spokesperson for NASS.

“There won’t be unlimited chances to get this right,” Stimson added. “The feds don’t even have authority to act without the consent of state and local officials. What is the point of gathering intelligence on foreign threats, only to withhold that information from the very people who can use it to bolster the defenses around our election systems?”

