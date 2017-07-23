I would say it wasn’t enough.

Via Daily Mail:

The Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Australian woman graduated from the city’s accelerated police cadet program.

Officer Mohamed Noor graduated in 2015 after the seven month training program, which is a quicker, nontraditional route to policing aimed at helping those who already have a college degree enter law enforcement, The Star Tribune reported.

Mr Noor shot dead bride-to-be Justine Damond on July 15 as she stood outside her Minneapolis home in pajamas.

The 31-year-old police officer was fast tracked into his role through the city’s accelerated cadet program.

The seven-month training program is designed for applicants already with a college degree, with recipients receiving tuition for Hennepin Technical College to complete their studies.

