Hey, Chuckie! That’s the candidate you put forth. And redrafting some namely pamby words still isn’t going to invest you with a message anymore than Hillary had a message. Because, truly, your only message is “we’re not them.”

Via Free Beacon:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) took a veiled shot at Hillary Clinton’s excuses for losing the 2016 election to Donald Trump, saying that “you blame yourself” when you “lose to somebody who has 40 percent popularity,” not Russia or James Comey.

Clinton has blamed a variety of factors for her loss to Trump, including then-FBI Director Comey’s decision-making during the investigation into her private email server use, Russian meddling in the election and the Democratic National Committee.

“When you lose to somebody who has 40 percent popularity, you don’t blame other things—Comey, Russia—you blame yourself,” Schumer told the Washington Post. “So what did we do wrong? People didn’t know what we stood for, just that we were against Trump. And still believe that.”

