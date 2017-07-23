Best video ever! Go, Vicky!

Via Free Beacon:

A CBS New York reporter compared Mayor Bill de Blasio to the “cowardly lion” from The Wizard of Oz after he fled a confrontation on Thursday with an angry 63-year-old Queens woman.

Vickie Paladino and her husband were driving through their neighborhood when they spotted the far-left mayor, who was there to announce a $16 million initiative to fix sidewalks damaged by tree roots. Paladino was so upset over de Blasio’s trip to Germany to speak at a G-20 protest in lieu of attending a vigil for slain New York police officer Miosotis Familia that she left the car to berate him.

As de Blasio approached her and a group of others to shake hands, she started to ask about his trip. He turned around with his security detail and went to his car.

“I want to know why you let your police officers down and our country down by going to Germany and protesting against our country,” she yelled at de Blasio. “I want to know why you’re doing that. OK? I don’t care about the trees. We’ll work it out.”

