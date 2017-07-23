Horrible.

Via Fox News

Eight people were found dead Sunday morning inside an 18-wheeler parked outside of a San Antonio Walmart in what police called a horrific human trafficking case.

A total of 38 people had been inside the tractor-trailer, including two school-age children, authorities said. Twenty people were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, and another eight had “less critical” injuries.

“We’re looking at human trafficking crime here this evening,” Police Chief William McManus said, adding that it was “a horrific tragedy.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is also looking into the incident. The driver of the vehicle, who was not identified, has been taken into custody, according to Fox 29.

