It’s never getting done, right?

Via NY Post:

Senate Republicans face a new hurdle in the push to undo ObamaCare.

Key components of the GOP repeal-and-replace bill cannot be passed under special reconciliation rules reserved for votes on budget measures.

The items — including federal funding for Planned Parenthood and a six-month waiting period for people who drop their coverage — are not budgetary in nature and thus cannot pass with just 50 votes, the Senate parliamentarian ruled Friday.

That means the items — must-haves for conservatives — would need 60 votes to pass in the closely divided Senate.