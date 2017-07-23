Instead he hit the Trudeau lottery.

There’s been a touch of historical revisionism under way the past few weeks concerning how we talk about the Omar Khadr case.

Not so much around what’s been actually said, but what’s being left out: that instead of having a public apology in hand, Khadr could have just as well have been left with a serious criminal record instead.

One of the things that’s been frustrating regular Canadians after learning Khadr hit the settlement jackpot with a $10.5 million pay-out is this impression left to them by the chattering classes and much of the media narrative that he’s 100% a victim, through and through.

All they’ve been hearing about is how wronged he was: how poorly he was treated by Americans and successive Canadian prime ministers; and how his rights were violated and courts have ruled in his favour and that the settlement was both legally necessary and fiscally prudent.

There are varying degrees of truth to these claims. But regardless, there’s been little acknowledgement from official Ottawa during this most recent chapter that Khadr did bad things and that at one point the government was considering pressing charges against him here on home soil.[…]

Back in 2008, a group of University of Ottawa law students and their professor Craig Forcese – who has written extensively on the case – spoke to a foreign affairs subcommittee at the House of Commons to discuss the case for charging Khadr.

Basically, they argued there was a whole number of Criminal Code violations that Khadr could conceivably be charged with and potentially convicted, if he was repatriated.

The charges they considered to varying degrees covered war crimes, treason and terror-related offences.

