Bernie might have a chance if the primary isn’t rigged.

Via MSN:

Bernie Sanders, who battled Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary and created a revolutionary movement among millennials, is having discussions about running for president again.

“Yes, is the answer,” said one Sanders associate who helped with the senator’s previous bid, in response to a question about whether the Independent senator from Vermont had begun to think about another run.

“He thinks he’s earned the right to run again and he believes if he would have been the [Democratic] candidate he would have won against Trump.”

The source also suggested that Sanders is making his plans with other candidates in mind.

“The last thing he’s going to do is step aside and let Joe Biden take it,” the Sanders associate said.

Sanders, 75, hasn’t publicly said if he intends to run for president again and his office did not respond to questions.

Some of his actions, however, have people talking.

Earlier this month, he traveled to Iowa for the first time since losing the state’s caucuses to Clinton during the Democratic primary. He gave a keynote address at an event sponsored by the Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement.

Next month, he’ll return to the state again to promote his book “Bernie Sanders: Guide to Political Revolution.”

