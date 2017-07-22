You can’t flip when there is no crime. But the effort is so extreme, will they create a crime when they can’t find one? The Special Counsel’s power is supposed to be narrow and specific. But this has become a giant fishing expedition.

Via Daily Mail:

US investigators examining money laundering accusations against President Donald Trump´s former campaign manager Paul Manafort hope to push him to cooperate with their probe into possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia, two sources with direct knowledge of the investigation said.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team is examining Manafort’s financial and real estate records in New York as well as his involvement in Ukrainian politics, the officials said.

Between 2006 and 2013, Manafort bought three New York properties, including one in Trump Tower in Manhattan.

He paid for them in full and later took out mortgages against them.

A former senior US law enforcement official said that tactic is often used as a means to hide the origin of funds gained illegally.

Keep reading…