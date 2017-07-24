If they crossed the street he would scream racism.

Via Daily Mail:

A New York Times reporter is facing blowback after an article in which he accused white women of racism for not yielding to him on city sidewalks.

Greg Howard, a writer for the Sunday Metropolitan Section, in a Wednesday essay titled Was That Racist?, said white women in particular will not make space for him when he’s walking down the street

He also added that there are times when he’s had to step off the sidewalk and into the road, making him ‘feel small’.

In seven years of living and walking here, I’ve found that most people walk courteously – but that white women, at least when I’m in their path, do not,’ Howard wrote.

‘Why only and specifically white women? Do they refuse to acknowledge me because they’ve been taught that they should fear black men, and that any acknowledgment of black men can invite danger?’

Dan Gainor, vice president for business and culture at the Media Research Center, said Howard was indicating a clear bias.

‘Can you imagine The New York Times running an essay where a white woman complains about how African-American men are rude and then blames it on race?’ he told Fox News.

Keep reading…