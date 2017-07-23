No participation trophies for him.

Via Fox News:

A former Navy Seal who as a child was told he would never walk again because of a degenerative hip disease said he rejected the victim mentality when he went on to serve his country.

“I developed a chip on my shoulder and I developed a victim’s mentality,” Patrick Bisher told “Fox & Friends.”

When he joined the Seal teams though, “that changed my thought process.”

“I became a warrior instead of a victim to my circumstances,” Bisher remembered. “I was able to serve others and serve this nation in the best way that I could.”

Later the soldier endured a parachute accident and required a hip replacement. Still he persevered, overcame his injury, and was later deployed to Iraq.