Abortion kills otherwise.

The Left’s exaggeration of President Donald Trump’s actions seems to have no bounds, especially when it comes to the issue of abortion. Any limit on the practice, and “We’re living in The Handmaid’s Tale!” On Friday, Britain’s The Guardian newspaper accused the president of signing “a global death warrant for women.”

“Six months ago, one powerful man in the White House, watched by seven more, signed a piece of paper that will prevent millions of women around the world from deciding what they can and can’t do with their own bodies,” The Guardian’s Sarah Boseley reported. “In that moment, on his very first Monday morning in office, Donald Trump effectively signed the death warrants of thousands of women.”

Boseley linked to, and was exaggerating, the claims of philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates, who warned that the Mexico City Policy would endanger “millions of women and children.”

So what is the Mexico City Policy? The policy first took effect in 1985 under President Ronald Reagan, and it has been revoked by Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and reinstated by George W. Bush and Donald Trump. The policy bars non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that offer or promote abortion from receiving federal funding.

“Not only is funding abortions abroad far outside America’s national interest, the deicision to overturn this rule allowed money from the American people to be used to support a practice that millions of Americans are firmly against,” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said when Trump reinstated the policy.

Other U.S. law prohibits federal tax dollars going specifically to abortion overseas, but the Mexico City Policy forbids any funding to groups which also perform or advocate abortions. Abortion groups attacked the policy as a “global gag order.”

