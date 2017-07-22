We know of others that have ‘evolved’. Update to this story.

Via Washington Examiner:

New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci announced Saturday he was purging old tweets that reflect policy views he no longer holds.

“Full transparency: I’m deleting old tweets. Past views evolved & shouldn’t be a distraction. I serve @POTUS agenda & that’s all that matters,” Scaramucci tweeted Saturday afternoon.

Old tweets from Scaramucci show that he embraced some liberal policy stances in the last few years, just as President Trump did before he committed to running as a Republican.

