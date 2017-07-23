Refugees or Antifa?

Via Action News Jax:

Someone in Massachusetts is destroying American flags placed on overpasses. The man who put the flags up in honor of his uncle says he is heartbroken by the actions.

“We salvaged what we could, we did the best we could,” Paul Alegria said.

He put flags up across overpasses in Lexington, Waltham and Newton.

Alegria tells Boston 25 News someone vandalized at least 12 American flags.

“We were driving up 128 and noticed some of the flags had been damaged. It hurts, we put them up … someone came along and just tore it down,” said Alegria.

Alegria said he started putting up the flags a few years ago in honor of his uncle Manuel Fernandes, who served overseas in France for two tours of duty, where he dealt with ammunition.

My uncle Manny came back from the war in a shoe box,” said Alegria.

As a child, Alegria saw his aunt suffer after she lost her husband. Growing up, he realized how much his aunt and families across the country had to sacrifice.

“The sacrifices that all Americans have made, especially during the war. We were so united, everyone sacrificed, everybody had losses,” said Alegria.

So, he wanted to do something in honor of his uncle, and for the people of Massachusetts.

“We had this idea that having flags on overpasses would inspire people about what the flag really means,” he said.

