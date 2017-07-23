A degree doesn’t guarantee a job.

Dr. John Richman, president of North Dakota State College of Science, is passionate about workforce development and training. Richman describes himself as an advocate for advancement in those fields.

On Thursday, June 15, Richman was a guest on “Need to Know,” broadcast on Fargo radio station WZFG, “The Flag.” During his interview, Richman made a comment that has recently become controversial.

“Today to be a contributing member (of) society you need almost an associate’s degree,” Richman said. “That is what it requires to be a contributing member of society. So we’re celebrating high school graduation and we are celebrating (that) you now have enough education to be a ward of the state.”

Comments like that were inappropriate, Richman told the Daily News.

“I have obviously offended some people and I owe them an apology. I do apologize because it was never my intent to offend anyone. I made a mistake and it’s totally on me,” he continued.

Through his work as NDSCS president, Richman said he has seen men and women’s lives, careers, families and communities change for the better thanks to advanced education.

“It’s very rewarding,” he added.

One month following Richman’s radio interview, the “ward of the state” comment was replayed on “Point of View,” Chris Berg’s program on Fargo television station KVLY. Guest John Trandem, chairman of North Dakota’s District 45 Republicans, called Richman’s words “unfortunate.”

“I have a high school education, not a day of college in my life, I support my wife and children adequately. We don’t take any public money. I think that’s the frustrating part, when you have college presidents essentially trying to shame people into going to college,” Trandem said during the broadcast.

Richman’s larger message, he continued, is that national associations have done extensive research about what is needed for economic growth and a stronger America.

“The Lumina Foundation, they said the emerging consensus is that everyone needs an education beyond high school,” Richman said this week. “We should recalibrate our expectations and redesign our systems around universal post-education.”

Likewise, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has said that as America moves forward, a high school diploma will not be enough to provide the vast majority of people with a livable wage.

