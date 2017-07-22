Now you can serve in the army and vote before you can drink or smoke in New Jersey.

Via NJ.com:

TRENTON — New Jersey became the third state in the nation to prohibit the sale of tobacco products to anyone under 21, Gov. Chris Christie announced Friday, saying, “no one should lose their life due to any addictive substance.”

New Jersey already had banned tobacco sales to anyone under 19. But the bill’s advocates pushed for a higher age pointing to studies that show youth who don’t take up smoking into their early 20s will never make it a habit.

Echoing his often-used theme of breaking the cycle of addiction, the governor issued a statement saying the time had come to protect young New Jerseyans by “giving young people more time to develop a maturity and better understanding of how dangerous smoking can be and that it is better to not start smoking in the first place.”

