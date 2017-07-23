Must have been a fan of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Update to this story.

Via Daily Mail:

An MTA worker who was part of a street fight involving a metal trashcan and a machete in New York City has claimed he acted in self defense.

Luis Roman, 40, appeared in court for his arraignment hearing Thursday with a white bandage wrapped around his head.

He was charged with attempted assault and criminal mischief in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Roman, an MTA security guard for employees who collect money from MetroCard machines, allegedly threw his machete ‘so hard that the handle broke and the machete blade flew into the street,’ Assistant District Attorney Timothy Duda said.

He added: ‘The defendant, however, does claim self-defense in this case. The people are continuing the investigation.’

Roman, who got in a fight with a pedestrian on the Upper West Side, also allegedly hacked the other man’s phone with the machete blade, New York Daily News reported.

The street fight, between Roman and a pedestrian who fought with a metal trash can, was caught on camera Wednesday morning.

Roman has been working for the MTA for about eight months.

Police and the MTA said he is allowed to carry a service weapon for his job, but he did not have a gun at the time of his arrest.

However, Roman did threaten the pedestrian saying he had a gun.

Keep reading…