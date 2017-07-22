Meanwhile, the Fusion GPS CEO is avoiding testimony, is out of the country and says he would plead the Fifth. So who would you believe?

Via NBC:

President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and former campaign manager Paul Manafort have agreed to be interviewed by staff of the Senate Judiciary Committee but will not appear at a public hearing next week, the committee said Friday.

The Judiciary Committee had requested that both appear at a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, and threatened to issue subpoenas if they refused.

On Friday the Judiciary Committee said “Both Donald Trump, Jr. and Paul Manafort, through their attorneys, have agreed to negotiate to provide the committee with documents and be interviewed by committee members and staff prior to a public hearing.”

