Black kids watch disabled black man drown. Where is Black Lives Matter on this one?

Via NY Daily News:

The group of teens who recorded themselves taunting a disabled man as he drowned in a Florida pond could face charges for the disturbing incident, police said.

The five teens, ages 14 to 18, are heard on the one-minute video teasing 32-year-old Jamel Dunn as he struggled for life on July 9.

Authorities said the teens didn’t do anything to help the man, nor did they seem guilty about it when hauled in for questioning.

“I want to think that’s a natural instinct for any of us, that if we saw somebody in trouble or somebody having an issue, that we would at least try to get them help,” Cocoa Police Chief Michael Canteloupe told reporters Friday.

