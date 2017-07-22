Via Washington Examiner:

Old tweets from incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci show that he embraced some liberal policy stances in the last few years, just as President Trump did before he committed to running as a Republican.

“I am not a partisan just practical. I voted for Clinton and Obama,” Scaramucci wrote on Twitter in November 2011.

@infovestment I am not a partisan just practical. I voted for Clinton and Obama. Now I am ABO.— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) November 10, 2011

In 2012, Scaramucci reacted to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings with a call for gun control.

“I have always been for strong gun control laws,” Scaramucci wrote in December 2012.

@laurasgoldman I don’t support that legislation, never had, I have always been for strong gun control laws.— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) December 15, 2012

Earlier that year, he wrote, “We (the USA) has 5% of the world’s population but 50% of the world’s guns. Enough is enough. It is just common sense it apply more controls.”

The 53-year-old Long Island native also urged conservatives to embrace gay marriage and rights in 2012.

