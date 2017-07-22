Her chances for reelection are looking mighty slim.

Via The Hill:

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges (D) was interrupted by protesters Friday during a press conference announcing the resignation of Police Chief Janee Harteau over the death of an Australian woman who dialed 911 for help but was fatally shot by police.

Protesters shouting for Hodges’ resignation forced the mayor into silence at the press conference, demanding changes to the police department that has “terrorized” the city.

“We ask you for your prompt resignation. We don’t want you as our mayor of Minneapolis anymore,” a man said during her press conference as Hodges looked on.

“We are asking you that you take your staff with you,” he added. “We don’t want you to appoint anybody anymore. Your leadership has been very ineffective, and if you don’t remove yourself, we’re going to put somebody in place to remove you.”

Cameras quickly turned away from the mayor and continued covering the protesters.

“Your police force has terrorized the city enough. Your press conference is ineffective because you won’t let the people in. And you didn’t want to hear us, so you hear me now,” he continued.

“We do not want you as our mayor of Minneapolis, and we’re asking you to resign,” the man added as people began to cheer.

The mayor began to speak but was drowned out by protesters. Cameras remained focused on the protesters as the mayor attempted to regain control of the briefing.

“I hear and understand,” the mayor interjected while protesters drowned her out. “For folks listening, I hear and understand.

