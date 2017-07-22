Interesting to see or know what was filmed by witness.

Via Star Tribune:

A witness who was nearby when Justine Damond was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer has been located and is cooperating, according to state investigators.

The witness, who was seen bicycling east on W. 51st Street immediately before the shooting and who stopped and watched officers perform CPR “has been cooperative and provided an interview today,” according to a news release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

A source with direct knowledge of the investigation said the witness filmed part of the encounter.

The agency asked anyone else who may have witnessed the Saturday night shooting to contact the BCA at 651-793-7000.

The BCA made a plea for the witness to come forward on Tuesday, after revealing preliminary evidence based on a four-hour interview with officer Matthew Harrity. Officer Mohamed Noor, who shot and killed Damond, still has not provided a statement to investigators, the BCA said.

“Officer Noor’s attorney has not provided any update about when, if ever, an interview would be possible,” the agency said. “Under the law, the BCA cannot compel the testimony of the officer.”

Noor’s attorney, Thomas Plunkett, has not responded to repeated requests for comment.

