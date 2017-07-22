Chicago values, wait for the perp to fire first.

Via Chicago Tribune:

On Friday afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., Chicago police responded to an armed robbery call at a cell phone store in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

As police arrived at 43rd Street and Ashland Avenue, witnesses pointed out the direction where suspects fled. When officers got out of the car, one or more of the suspects opened fire, prompting police to shoot back, Chicago Police superintendent Eddie Johnson said later during a press conference outside Stroger Hospital.

One of the officers was shot in her leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in good condition Friday night. Officers initially rushed her to Mercy Hospital in a squad car before she was transferred.

Police arrested one suspect as he hid in an alley and recovered a gun there, Johnson said. Police were talking to another “person of interest,” Johnson said.

A man who watched the shooting unfold while smoking outside of Stanley’s, an old-time neighborhood bar at the corner, compared it to “the O.K. Corral.”

“It was like the Wild West,” said the man, who did not want to be identified by name.

A taquero closed down their outdoor grill during the shooting and did not reopen immediately amid the police activity. Mariano Marquez, of Hammond, Ind. recently opened a different restaurant, Pasta and Burger Salon, near the corner. He said he was going out to deliver food when the shooting was unfolding.

There have been two shootings nearby in the past month, Marquez said.

“Crazy corner,” Marquez said. “I didn’t know there were corners like it.”

Police blocked off the street going eastbound on the busy intersection, and the crime scene extended down the block to Marshfield Avenue.

At the press conference, Johnson said Mayor Rahm Emanuel was upset by the shooting and met the officer while jogging with her at the training academy.

Keep reading…