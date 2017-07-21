I know that it’s because of likely classified issues, but Podesta and Rice shouldn’t get to testify privately and not publicly. We should get to examine their lies.

Via Daily Caller:

Former Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice met Friday with investigators from the Senate intelligence committee regarding Russia’s attempts to influence the election.

Rice is one of three former Obama officials who met with the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, according to an official who spoke with CNN, but part of the reason why this meeting is particularly hot is due to several Republicans thinking Rice revealed the identities of Trump associates collected by the intelligence community.

“Ambassador Rice met voluntarily with the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence today as part of the committee’s bipartisan investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 US presidential election,” Erin Pelton, Rice’s spokesperson, told CNN. “Ambassador Rice appreciates the Committee’s efforts to examine Russia’s efforts to interfere, which violated one of the core foundations of American democracy.”

