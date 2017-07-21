But it’s Clinton, so everything’s good.

Via Daily Caller:

When James Riady and his family’s company, called the Lippo Group, pled guilty to campaign fraud in the 1990s for donations to Bill Clinton, it looked as if the Indonesian-based businessman’s days were over — and just another ugly chapter of American political history.

Yet, starting in 2011 when Hillary Clinton was secretary of state, the Riadys started their return to the United States through a new Chinese subsidiary called Lippo China Resources, which sought to become a minority owner in a Utah company called CS Mining.

Riady’s Lippo China Resources hopes to obtain majority ownership of the Utah company at a bankruptcy court hearing Friday in Salt Lake City. They are trying to acquire the land — the size of Manhattan — at fire-sale prices, The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Investigative Group has found.

The Riady family — Indonesian citizens who property worldwide and business holdings that include mainland China — hope to gain control of the copper, gold and silver reserves on 60,000 acres in Utah.

The Clinton-Riady saga appeared to end Jan. 10, 2001, 10 days before Clinton left the White House, when Attorney General Janet Reno penned a guilty plea for Riady. The move infuriated Republicans because it looked as if Clinton was going easy on his former financial patron.

Keep reading…