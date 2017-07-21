Taking one for the team.

Via KSTP:

In separate statements issued by the Minneapolis Police Department and the city, it was announced Police Chief Janee Harteau has resigned.

The resignation comes in the wake of the fatal officer involved shooting of 40-year-old Justine Damond.

n the statement from the Minneapolis Police Department, Harteau said she was proud of the work the department accomplished under her leadership, but the recent officer involved shooting had, “caused me to engage in deep reflection.”

“The recent incidents do not reflect the training and procedures we’ve developed as a department,” Harteau said in the statement. “Despite the MPD’s many accomplishments under my leadership over these years and my love for this city, I have to put the communities we serve first.”

Harteau said she was willing to step aside and, “Let a fresh set of leadership eyes see what more can be done for the MPD to be the very best it can be.”

The statement released by Mayor Betsy Hodges office said the mayor requested Harteau’s resignation.

Keep reading…