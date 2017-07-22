A glorified community organizer.

Via Citizen Times:

The city has hired its first equity and inclusion manager, a position meant to root out institutional racism and give opportunities to underrepresented minorities.

Kimberlee Archie, a higher education consultant from Charlotte, was selected after a nationwide search, city officials said in a release late Thursday afternoon.

The other finalist was Alaysia Black Hackett, director of diversity and multicultural affairs at Mars Hill University. The two made the cut from a pool of nine top candidates.

Archie will begin work July 31 with an annual salary of $80,000. Total funding for the equity program is $136,000 this fiscal year, which started July 1. […]

In her new position, Archie will work inside city departments and outside municipal government with nonprofits, the public and others to “establish the use of an equity lens in all city programs and policies,” city officials said. Her first focus will be on city hiring and human resources, purchasing, public engagement, sustainability, public safety and community and economic development, officials said.

