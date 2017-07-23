Thugs have been emboldened.

Unknown suspects shot into Pearl Police Officer Alfred Jenkins’ home 30 times on Wednesday night while he and his wife took cover inside.

The cowardly attack occurred about 1 AM, and destroyed Officer Jenkins’ living room and bedroom, including TVs, furnishings, and memorabilia, according to WAPT. Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke said that Officer Jenkins is moving immediately to another residence in the county, because he and his wife no longer feel safe.

Police said that more than 30 bullet holes were found in the home, and they appeared to be from a rifle and a handgun.

Although it isn’t proven that Officer Jenkins’ home was targeted because he was a police officer, that is the leading theory in the case.

Some believe that he was targeted because of a vehicle pursuit on Tuesday afternoon, July 17, that led from the town of Pearl into the city of Jackson. Officer Jenkins was not involved in that chase, according to The Clarion-Ledger. […]

In 2016, Jackson city councilman Kenneth Stokes ‘suggested’ that “residents throw rocks, bottles and bricks at officers from other metro law enforcement agencies that chase suspects into the city of Jackson.”

In response, Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey accused Stokes of inciting “hatred and violence” against the officers.

