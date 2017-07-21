Via Daily Mail:

Hundreds of protesters have marched through the streets of Minneapolis to honour the life of an Australian woman shot dead by a cop.

Justine Damond was killed by police officer Mohamed Noor as she stood in her pyjamas outside her home in the US city on Saturday night.

The 40-year-old former Sydneysider was gunned down after calling police concerned a woman was being raped in an alley behind her house.

Hundreds of friends, family and strangers held an emotional rally on Thursday to pay tribute to the bride-to-be who was renowned for her caring nature.

‘We gather before you in our heartbreak, in our longing for healing,’ one woman can be heard saying on video captured at the protest.

Those who gathered held placards carrying messages of ‘Justice for Justine’, ‘Justice of all’ and ‘Unite for Justice’.

