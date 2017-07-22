Check the basement for mold.

Via The Hay Ride:

Inc. Magazine published an article by Matthew Jones called “5 Things Millennials Want Everyone To Know About Political Correctness (That Older Generations Don’t Understand).” The article tries to explain why Millennials are so politically correct and why everyone else should be as well.

Unfortunately, Jones starts out by using some pretty ageist language.

Millennials know that using appropriate language invites rather than restricts productive conversation. Creating a supportive environment makes space for all individuals to feel welcome in sharing their opinions, rather than fearing that people will demonize their personhood and attack their character based on their identities. Thanks to the internet, Millennials are citizens of the globe and ambassadors of social justice. Unfortunately, not all generations understand how using certain words or phrases prohibits dialogue and hurts other people.

In case you missed it, Jones says non-Millennials are hurtful bigots. That’s a pretty strong microaggression against older people.

Even worse than calling non-Millennials hurtful bigots, Jones decides to speak for me.

I don’t want older people to be politically correct. I want honest and frank discussion. I don’t believe in intellectual safe spaces. Most of all, I don’t want anyone claiming to speak for me.[…]

Finally, Jones says that the reason why older folks reject political correctness is because they can’t adapt to the new world.

Many individuals in older generations think that Millennials are overly sensitive, but it may be the other way around. If Millennials are simply asking older generations to be respectful of others by using more inclusive language, and older generations respond with hostility–a common response to feeling threatened–perhaps older generations are dealing with an underlying fear of being unable to adapt to a changing world.

For a guy who writes about inclusion, Jones sure likes to stereotype people. He believes that those who disagree with political correctness are either bigots or stuck in the past.

