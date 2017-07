That should be an interesting exchange…

Via Free Beacon:

Sean Spicer will sit down with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Friday night for his first interview since announcing his resignation as White House press secretary.

Spicer resigned his post Friday morning reportedly in protest of President Donald Trump’s decision to appoint Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House communications director.

He later tweeted that he would stay on through August.

Keep reading…