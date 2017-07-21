Via Free Beacon:

Special counsel Robert Mueller has asked the White House to preserve all documents relating to the meeting between top Trump campaign officials, a Russian lawyer, and others in June 2016.

Mueller sent a letter with the request to the White House, asking for all relevant documents to be saved regarding the meeting at Trump Tower, CNN reported Friday.

Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort met with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya last summer believing that they would receive compromising information against Hillary Clinton. At least eight people were present at the meeting, including a Russian-American lobbyist and former Soviet counterintelligence officer.

