Same Mayor who praised him as a new Somali hire a couple of years ago. When the police chief says your actions don’t comport with your training, then yes, you have a problem. And not a good idea to try to slime the victim.

Via Daily Mail:

The mayor of Minneapolis where an Australian woman was shot dead by a police officer on Saturday has said the killing ‘should never have happened’.

Justine Damond was killed by officer Mohamed Noor outside her home after calling the police to report a suspected sexual assault.

It was dark and Noor, a rookie on the force, opened fire after seeing her move towards the car but apparently without knowing who she was. Neither his bodycam nor the bodycam that his partner was wearing was turned on at the time so there is no footage of the incident.

On Thursday, Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges penned a scathing blog post calling for more to be done to ensure officers’ bodycams are always turned on.

