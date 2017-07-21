Hahahahaha. See picture above where she is just looking adoringly at Hillary. Media like Mitchell are just delusional about their own biases.

Via Free Beacon:

NBC anchor Andrea Mitchell said in an interview published Tuesday that she may have been “too aggressive” covering Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election and could not think of any instances during her career when she showed bias in her reporting.

Fashion magazine Women’s Wear Daily asked Mitchell if she thought there was ever a time when she went too far and showed bias in her reporting.

“Do you feel that you’ve ever gone too far where you’ve shown bias in your reporting?,” reporter Alexandra Steigrad asked.

Mitchell could not recall any instances when she was biased.

Keep reading…