That’s exactly how much a Hillary promise is worth.

Via Daily Caller:

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton seems to have broken her promise to run a carbon neutral campaign by purchasing credits to offset all the carbon dioxide emitted from her private jet travel.

The Clinton campaign promised nearly two years ago to go carbon neutral after the former top diplomat was caught flying a private jet the same day she gave a speech on the dangers of man-made global warming.

That promise remains unkept, a Daily Caller News Foundation review of federal election filings found.

Clinton aides said “offsetting our carbon footprint is still an important goal for this campaign,” but media reports from late 2015 and early 2016 found the Clinton campaign had not offset their carbon dioxide emissions.

Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign bought carbon offsets from Native Energy, but the company said Clinton did not buy any offsets from them during the 2016 campaign.

Keep reading…