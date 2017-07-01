Just when you thought the world couldn’t get stupider.

Via FreeBeacon:

The lead voice actor for The Emoji Movie insisted in an interview Thursday that the movie is a very, very important way of fighting President Donald Trump’s administration, rather than just a film about talking faces.

Sitting down with HuffPost, comedic actor T.J. Miller trashed his former co-workers on HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” saying they did not do enough to stop Trump.

“Right before the election … I asked, ‘How much money did you donate, you Hollywood elites? How much did you donate to Hillary Clinton’s campaign?'” he recounted. “And everybody in the cast said nothing. They hadn’t given a dollar.”

By contrast, Miller was very much on board with The Emoji Movie.

“How rare is it that we get an opportunity to do an original property, right?” he said.

