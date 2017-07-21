She says she changes as her ‘environment changes’ which translates to she’s pandering to what she thinks will be popular.

Via Daily Caller:

Singer Lana Del Rey said she feels “less safe” under President Donald Trump and has removed the visual of the American flag from her tour because of him.

“It’s certainly uncomfortable,” the 32-year-old singer told Pitchfork in an interview that published Wednesday when asked about America under Trump. “I definitely changed my visuals on my tour videos. I’m not going to have the American flag waving while I’m singing ‘Born to Die.’ It’s not going to happen.”

