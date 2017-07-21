What’s going on with Minneapolis cops?

Via Daily Mail:

Police body camera footage emerged on Thursday showing a Minneapolis officer shooting two dogs in a woman’s backyard and then apologizing to the sobbing owner.

The two Staffordshire terriers named Ciroc and Rocko were seriously wounded in the police-involved shooting that occurred on July 8 while the officer was responding to a false break-in alarm.

Just a week after the dog shooting, another Minneapolis police officer shot and killed local yoga instructor Justine Ruszczyk after she called 911 to report a possible rape taking place near her home.

Dog owner Jennifer LeMay last week released surveillance footage that captured the moment Officer Michael Mays entered LeMay’s backyard and encountered the two pets.

