Juxtapose that against this story about DNC donations being in the dumper.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced on Thursday that it hauled in a record amount of campaign donations in the month of June.

The RNC brought in $13.5 million in June 2017, bringing the total for the year to $75.4 million so far.

The RNC also said it was free of debt and had spent $10.6 million in June. Its cash on hand was totaled at $44.7 million.

Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Finance Chairman Steve Wynn made the announcement and said that it was evidence of support for President Donald Trump.

