Via Yahoo News:

The leader of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has slammed the U.S.’s decision to pursue further sanctions against Tehran and urged Washington to curb its military presence in the region.

IRGC commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari demanded Wednesday the U.S. withdraw all of its military bases within 1,000 kilometers (more than 621 miles) of Iran’s borders, a distance that encompasses most of the U.S.’s operations in the Middle East and Afghanistan. The remarks came in response to the White House’s decision to impose more economic sanctions against the country only a day after President Donald Trump’s administration concluded Iran was in compliance with their 2015 nuclear treaty. The State Department said Tuesday that the new sanctions were due to Iran’s support for groups the U.S. designates as terrorist organizations, a label the U.S. has considered applying to the IRGC itself. Jafari countered these charges during his most recent address.

“Drawing an analogy between the IRGC and terrorist groups and imposing the same sanctions (used against terrorists) on the IRGC would be a big risk to the U.S. and its bases and forces stationed in the region,” Jafari told a gathering of IRGC Ground Force commanders in the city of Mashhad, according to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

