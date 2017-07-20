Shades of Rachel Dolezal. Except that if this is true, this woman is injuring her body in order in this crazy endeavor. I’m feeling like it’s a hoax of some sort.

Via Daily Caller:

White German model Martina Big claims that she has managed to transform into a black woman through excessive tanning and plastic surgery.

Big used tanning injections to become “African dark” and breast implants to become a size 32S to achieve her new look, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

During a trip to the famous Hollywood sign, Big said that “last time I visited this with blonde hair and white skin — and now I’m a black woman with African hair.”

Keep reading…