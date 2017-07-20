Much as one might think this could be a reasonable idea, from a Constitutional point of view, the ACLU is likely right.

Inmates in a Tennessee county can get time off their sentences for having a vasectomy or birth control implant, a policy that the American Civil Liberties Union calls “unconstitutional.”

General Sessions Judge Sam Benningfield signed a standing order in May to give prisoners in the White County, Tenn. jail 30 days credit on their sentence if they undergo one of the procedures, NewsChannel 5 reports.

Women who participate are given Nexplanon birth control implant in their arm, which prevents pregnancy for up to four years. Men are given a vasectomy, also free, by the Tennessee Department of Health.

Judge Benningfield told NewsChannel 5 that the program was meant to encourage prisoners not to be “burdened with children” so they can “take personal responsibility.”

