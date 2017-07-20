If you actually have a real message, you don’t have to spend months and poll testing ad infinitum in order to figure it out.

Via Daily Caller:

The Democrat Party is still struggling with its messaging, now releasing a slogan that sounds awfully similar to Papa John’s Pizza.

According to Jeff Stein, a reporter with Vox, the new Democrat slogan will be “A Better Deal: Better Skills, Better Jobs, Better Wages.”

Stein reports that the slogan idea took the Democrats months of “polling and internal deliberations.”

The Papa John’s Pizza slogan is “Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.”

Twitter had a field day with the new Democratic messaging campaign.

Keep reading…