The problem with this story is that it isn’t the official story because he has refused to cooperate with investigators. So this is the most favorable story, as told to friends. And it still isn’t reasonable.

Via Daily Mail:

Killer policeman Mohamed Noor has said he was ‘startled’ by his victim Justine Damond seconds before he opened fire.

The cop has told friends about why he gunned down the bride-to-be, 40, in his first account of what happened Saturday night.

DailyMail.com has spoken to those friends to reveal for the first time his account of what happened that night.

The fact Noor has disclosed the events of the evening to friends will raise questions over his conduct.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which is investigating the shooting, said in a statement Tuesday that he had declined to be interviewed and that his attorney had not said if or when an interview would take place.

However, many of the key parts of Noor’s narrative gel with the version of events released by the BCA, who had interviewed his partner, Matthew Harrity.

