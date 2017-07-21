This is the mentality we are up against.

A new viral video shows a “Brooklyn mother of 3” bragging about how she takes advantage of welfare programs so that she doesn’t have to work. She is “proudly raping the government,” as she puts it. This video is proof that at least some Americans take advantage of the system.

As of 2016, the Department of Agriculture claimed that approximately 44 million Americans relied on food stamps. On May 23, the Trump administration released the White House budget which called for serious cuts to welfare programs over the course of a decade.

These cuts include $21 billion to the country’s only cash welfare program, the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, $193 billion worth of cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamps), and $40 billion in cuts by making changes to the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit.

Some on the left are sounding the alarm, saying that these cuts are unacceptable since most people who lose their food stamps still don’t get a job after having their assistance taken away. However, the video posted earlier this month helps reinforce the concept that there needs to be raised scrutiny when deciding who can receive welfare.

Just 17 seconds into the video, the woman flicks off the camera after bragging about her social media following. She then rambles about being called a “food stamp b*tch” before insulting hard-working Americans everywhere.

“You’re working 9 to 5, b*tch… working 9 to 5, you still aint got sh*t…”

After watching the three minute video, it makes sense that the Trump administration wants to pare back the country’s welfare programs. It is clear that welfare is not deserved by the woman in the video.

“I ain’t working at no cash register, no f***ing Target, no f***ing sneaker store. You can kiss my a** before I stoop that low.”

