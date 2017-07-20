Even more documents and emails that didn’t get turned over.

Via Free Beacon:

The FBI has turned over 7,000 new documents from former Democratic Rep. Anthony Weiner’s laptop to the State Department.

The disclosure is part of the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch’s lawsuit in relation to the Hillary Clinton private email investigation, Fox News reported Thursday.

Judicial Watch and State Department representatives appeared in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Thursday over the group’s Freedom of Information Act suit seeking Clinton emails from her tenure at the State Department.

It emerged during the hearing that the 7,000 new documents were turned over. The trove is expected to contain some emails sent by Weiner’s estranged wife, Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton told Fox News after the hearing that they expect to begin receiving those documents in three months, once the State Department determines whether the Weiner documents are government or personal records.

Keep reading…